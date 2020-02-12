All apartments in Jacksonville
11657 FALLING LEAF TRL
11657 FALLING LEAF TRL

11657 Falling Leaf Trail · No Longer Available
Location

11657 Falling Leaf Trail, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful brick beauty with well-maintained landscaping has great curb appeal. Mandarin area of Jacksonville, FL 32258 (off of Greenland Rd), the home has three bedrooms, two baths, and offers 2121 square feet of living space. The interior includes Woodgrain tile floors throughout, spacious rooms, with separate Living room and family room, Ceiling fans, crown molding, a built-in bar and much more! The large kitchen with granite countertops lots of counter space which is great for the aspiring chef, stainless steel appliances and whole-house Water softener. High knockdown ceiling decorative, brick fireplace adding great character to the vaulted ceilings. The back yard is fenced with pavers. This home is great if you love to entertain and have guests over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11657 FALLING LEAF TRL have any available units?
11657 FALLING LEAF TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11657 FALLING LEAF TRL have?
Some of 11657 FALLING LEAF TRL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11657 FALLING LEAF TRL currently offering any rent specials?
11657 FALLING LEAF TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11657 FALLING LEAF TRL pet-friendly?
No, 11657 FALLING LEAF TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11657 FALLING LEAF TRL offer parking?
No, 11657 FALLING LEAF TRL does not offer parking.
Does 11657 FALLING LEAF TRL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11657 FALLING LEAF TRL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11657 FALLING LEAF TRL have a pool?
No, 11657 FALLING LEAF TRL does not have a pool.
Does 11657 FALLING LEAF TRL have accessible units?
No, 11657 FALLING LEAF TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 11657 FALLING LEAF TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11657 FALLING LEAF TRL has units with dishwashers.

