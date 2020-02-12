11657 FALLING LEAF TRL

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Beautiful brick beauty with well-maintained landscaping has great curb appeal. Mandarin area of Jacksonville, FL 32258 (off of Greenland Rd), the home has three bedrooms, two baths, and offers 2121 square feet of living space. The interior includes Woodgrain tile floors throughout, spacious rooms, with separate Living room and family room, Ceiling fans, crown molding, a built-in bar and much more! The large kitchen with granite countertops lots of counter space which is great for the aspiring chef, stainless steel appliances and whole-house Water softener. High knockdown ceiling decorative, brick fireplace adding great character to the vaulted ceilings. The back yard is fenced with pavers. This home is great if you love to entertain and have guests over.