All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11643 Pleasant Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11643 Pleasant Creek Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:04 AM

11643 Pleasant Creek Drive

11643 Pleasant Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11643 Pleasant Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Garden City

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11643 Pleasant Creek Drive have any available units?
11643 Pleasant Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11643 Pleasant Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11643 Pleasant Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11643 Pleasant Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11643 Pleasant Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11643 Pleasant Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 11643 Pleasant Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11643 Pleasant Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11643 Pleasant Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11643 Pleasant Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11643 Pleasant Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 11643 Pleasant Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 11643 Pleasant Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11643 Pleasant Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11643 Pleasant Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11643 Pleasant Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11643 Pleasant Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia