11616 Dunes Way Drive North

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 bedroom 2.5 bath in Arlington - 2 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms/ 2 story townhome

Each bedroom has its own bathroom

Half bath downstairs for guest

Carpet floors though out first floor

New luxury vinyl wood plank floors in entry, kitchen and bathrooms

Wood burning corner stone fireplace

Spacious kitchen open to living/dining area

Fenced backyard

Close to shopping, restaurants & I-295

Two parking spaces



NOTE:

?? Security deposit amount may vary

??? Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit



