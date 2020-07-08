All apartments in Jacksonville
11616 Dunes Way Drive North

Location

11616 Dunes Way Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 bedroom 2.5 bath in Arlington - 2 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms/ 2 story townhome
Each bedroom has its own bathroom
Half bath downstairs for guest
Carpet floors though out first floor
New luxury vinyl wood plank floors in entry, kitchen and bathrooms
Wood burning corner stone fireplace
Spacious kitchen open to living/dining area
Fenced backyard
Close to shopping, restaurants & I-295
Two parking spaces

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
??? Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit

(RLNE5762869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11616 Dunes Way Drive North have any available units?
11616 Dunes Way Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11616 Dunes Way Drive North have?
Some of 11616 Dunes Way Drive North's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11616 Dunes Way Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
11616 Dunes Way Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11616 Dunes Way Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 11616 Dunes Way Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 11616 Dunes Way Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 11616 Dunes Way Drive North offers parking.
Does 11616 Dunes Way Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11616 Dunes Way Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11616 Dunes Way Drive North have a pool?
No, 11616 Dunes Way Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 11616 Dunes Way Drive North have accessible units?
No, 11616 Dunes Way Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 11616 Dunes Way Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 11616 Dunes Way Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.

