11616 Dunes Way Drive North

Amenities
2 bedroom 2.5 bath in Arlington - 2 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms/ 2 story townhome
Each bedroom has its own bathroom
Half bath downstairs for guest
Carpet floors though out first floor
New luxury vinyl wood plank floors in entry, kitchen and bathrooms
Wood burning corner stone fireplace
Spacious kitchen open to living/dining area
Fenced backyard
Close to shopping, restaurants & I-295
Two parking spaces
NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
??? Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit
(RLNE5762869)