1158 JACKPINE LN

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 4/2 cul-de-sac home with large lot in Ashley Woods. Wood floors in the Dining Room, Living Room, and Family Room. Tile in the kitchen, bathrooms, and one bedroom. Other three bedrooms carpeted. The kitchen has granite countertops, all black appliances and cherry cabinets with a center island. The kitchen looks out over the open family room with views of the screened-in back porch and large backyard with a shed for extra storage. The split floor plan has three bedrooms and a bathroom on one side of the house and the Owner's Suite on the other. Non-smokers only, please. Sorry, no pets. Available August 5.