Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

1158 JACKPINE LN

1158 Jackpine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1158 Jackpine Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 4/2 cul-de-sac home with large lot in Ashley Woods. Wood floors in the Dining Room, Living Room, and Family Room. Tile in the kitchen, bathrooms, and one bedroom. Other three bedrooms carpeted. The kitchen has granite countertops, all black appliances and cherry cabinets with a center island. The kitchen looks out over the open family room with views of the screened-in back porch and large backyard with a shed for extra storage. The split floor plan has three bedrooms and a bathroom on one side of the house and the Owner's Suite on the other. Non-smokers only, please. Sorry, no pets. Available August 5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1158 JACKPINE LN have any available units?
1158 JACKPINE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1158 JACKPINE LN have?
Some of 1158 JACKPINE LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1158 JACKPINE LN currently offering any rent specials?
1158 JACKPINE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 JACKPINE LN pet-friendly?
No, 1158 JACKPINE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1158 JACKPINE LN offer parking?
Yes, 1158 JACKPINE LN offers parking.
Does 1158 JACKPINE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1158 JACKPINE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 JACKPINE LN have a pool?
No, 1158 JACKPINE LN does not have a pool.
Does 1158 JACKPINE LN have accessible units?
No, 1158 JACKPINE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 JACKPINE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1158 JACKPINE LN has units with dishwashers.
