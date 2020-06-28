11565 Twin Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE OCTOBER 26th. I am listing this early because we are a military family and need to ensure it's rented no later than November 1.



Beautiful open-floor plan home with newly updated kitchen on the end of a cul-de-sac in safe and beautiful Mandarin. Tranquil water view, with screen enclosed pool and patio area with access from the living room. Water view from each bedroom, a large yard with plenty of space for children's swing set and/or outside dining room table to chill with friends. The house includes a two-car garage, nice size driveway, washer and dryer set. While you and your family can enjoy the pool, we will have a professional maintain it so that you can swim worry-free. Tenants will be responsible for maintaining the yard. Come and check out your future home in Mandarin, hands down one of the best school districts in the city with all the major amenities one needs for a household within 1 mile of your home!