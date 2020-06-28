All apartments in Jacksonville
11565 Twin Oaks Drive
11565 Twin Oaks Drive

11565 Twin Oaks Drive
Location

11565 Twin Oaks Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE OCTOBER 26th. I am listing this early because we are a military family and need to ensure it's rented no later than November 1.

Beautiful open-floor plan home with newly updated kitchen on the end of a cul-de-sac in safe and beautiful Mandarin. Tranquil water view, with screen enclosed pool and patio area with access from the living room. Water view from each bedroom, a large yard with plenty of space for children's swing set and/or outside dining room table to chill with friends. The house includes a two-car garage, nice size driveway, washer and dryer set. While you and your family can enjoy the pool, we will have a professional maintain it so that you can swim worry-free. Tenants will be responsible for maintaining the yard. Come and check out your future home in Mandarin, hands down one of the best school districts in the city with all the major amenities one needs for a household within 1 mile of your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11565 Twin Oaks Drive have any available units?
11565 Twin Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11565 Twin Oaks Drive have?
Some of 11565 Twin Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11565 Twin Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11565 Twin Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11565 Twin Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11565 Twin Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11565 Twin Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11565 Twin Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 11565 Twin Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11565 Twin Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11565 Twin Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11565 Twin Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 11565 Twin Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 11565 Twin Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11565 Twin Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11565 Twin Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
