11561 SYCAMORE COVE LN

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Absolutely pristine home in Howard's Run on the Northside of Jacksonville. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasts almost 1,700 sq. ft. of living space. Nice open concept floorplan! Beautiful kitchen with tall 42'' espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances and corian countertops! Breakfast nook located right off the kitchen! Master bedroom is a great size and has nice tray ceiling. Master bathroom features dual sinks and large walk-in tiled shower! This home has a covered patio and a nice fenced in backyard! Washer/dryer connections. Lawncare is included in the rental.