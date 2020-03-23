All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11561 SYCAMORE COVE LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11561 SYCAMORE COVE LN
Last updated November 27 2019 at 11:54 PM

11561 SYCAMORE COVE LN

11561 Sycamore Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11561 Sycamore Cove Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW**Absolutely pristine home in Howard's Run on the Northside of Jacksonville. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasts almost 1,700 sq. ft. of living space. Nice open concept floorplan! Beautiful kitchen with tall 42'' espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances and corian countertops! Breakfast nook located right off the kitchen! Master bedroom is a great size and has nice tray ceiling. Master bathroom features dual sinks and large walk-in tiled shower! This home has a covered patio and a nice fenced in backyard! Washer/dryer connections. Lawncare is included in the rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11561 SYCAMORE COVE LN have any available units?
11561 SYCAMORE COVE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11561 SYCAMORE COVE LN currently offering any rent specials?
11561 SYCAMORE COVE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11561 SYCAMORE COVE LN pet-friendly?
No, 11561 SYCAMORE COVE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11561 SYCAMORE COVE LN offer parking?
No, 11561 SYCAMORE COVE LN does not offer parking.
Does 11561 SYCAMORE COVE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11561 SYCAMORE COVE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11561 SYCAMORE COVE LN have a pool?
No, 11561 SYCAMORE COVE LN does not have a pool.
Does 11561 SYCAMORE COVE LN have accessible units?
No, 11561 SYCAMORE COVE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 11561 SYCAMORE COVE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 11561 SYCAMORE COVE LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11561 SYCAMORE COVE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 11561 SYCAMORE COVE LN does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia