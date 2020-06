Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

If you like a little elbow room, this is the place for you. This updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a nice open floor plan. The kitchen has a large island open to the dining area and family room. Split bedrooms for added privacy. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail on the covered patio overlooking the huge back yard.