11533 DUNFORTH COVE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

**NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON** This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is only 3 years old and ready for you to move in with ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED!! The modern, open floor plan is perfectly designed with plenty of room for any growing family. The kitchen will wow you with its granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Picture you and your family, creating memory after memory in the large, tiled dining/living room combo, perfect for holidays, birthdays, or any gathering. The Owner's Suite boasts step trace ceilings, a walk-in closet, dual 36'' vanities and large tiled walk-in shower. Enjoy the lush grass in your partially fenced backyard and screened lanai; which were made for hours of BBQing and family fun. Don't waste your time, this home will stay on the market long! *Sorry, no pets allowed*