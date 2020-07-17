All apartments in Jacksonville
11533 DUNFORTH COVE DR
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

11533 DUNFORTH COVE DR

11533 Dunforth Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11533 Dunforth Cove Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
**NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON** This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is only 3 years old and ready for you to move in with ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED!! The modern, open floor plan is perfectly designed with plenty of room for any growing family. The kitchen will wow you with its granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Picture you and your family, creating memory after memory in the large, tiled dining/living room combo, perfect for holidays, birthdays, or any gathering. The Owner's Suite boasts step trace ceilings, a walk-in closet, dual 36'' vanities and large tiled walk-in shower. Enjoy the lush grass in your partially fenced backyard and screened lanai; which were made for hours of BBQing and family fun. Don't waste your time, this home will stay on the market long! *Sorry, no pets allowed*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11533 DUNFORTH COVE DR have any available units?
11533 DUNFORTH COVE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11533 DUNFORTH COVE DR have?
Some of 11533 DUNFORTH COVE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11533 DUNFORTH COVE DR currently offering any rent specials?
11533 DUNFORTH COVE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11533 DUNFORTH COVE DR pet-friendly?
No, 11533 DUNFORTH COVE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11533 DUNFORTH COVE DR offer parking?
No, 11533 DUNFORTH COVE DR does not offer parking.
Does 11533 DUNFORTH COVE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11533 DUNFORTH COVE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11533 DUNFORTH COVE DR have a pool?
No, 11533 DUNFORTH COVE DR does not have a pool.
Does 11533 DUNFORTH COVE DR have accessible units?
No, 11533 DUNFORTH COVE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11533 DUNFORTH COVE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11533 DUNFORTH COVE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
