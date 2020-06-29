11532 JOHNSON CREEK CIR.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing 5/3 in Dunn's Crossing ! If you need space this home has approximately 2883 sq feet! Like New with formal living, dining room, and spacious loft perfect set up for your media area or playroom. The gourmet kitchen has granite, stainless, and an island for your busy mornings. Owner's suite easily fits a king and a lovely view of the moss swaying in your private backyard. Owner's bath featuring jetted tub and stand up shower and super size walk in closet. Look for the Elephants!! Bonus washer & dryer included. (as-is)Located in quiet Dunn's Crossing with easy access to I295 and all the local military bases.