11486 Carson Lake DR

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LIKE NEW in Amazing West-side Community! - Welcome Home! This spacious home is ready for you! Large formal dining or office space off the foyer entry. Kitchen and Family Combo with Kitchen eating space and breakfast bar. Plenty of kitchen counter space and cabinets. Large walk in pantry too! HUGE family room. All bedrooms upstairs. Spacious master with walk in closet, en suite features dual sink vanity, tub/shower combo, linen closet, and separate water room. Great size three other rooms that share a bathroom that also offers dual sink and tub/shower combo. Laundry upstairs and washer and dryer stay. Open Patio out back with tons of yard space. Amazing community featuring clubhouse, fishing pond, playground, and pool! Close to NAS Jax, Oakleaf Shopping Center, and other major highways!



