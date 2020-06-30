11472 Mandarin Glen Cr E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3/2 in Mandarin - This 3/2 home in Mandarin features wood laminate and tile floors, a 1 car garage, lawn service included in rent and appliances included. The home also has w/d conn and central a/c.



DIRECTIONS: 295 S, S on San Jose. L on Ricky Rd, R on Mandarin Glen Dr, 2nd Right on Mandarin Glen Cr E



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee



