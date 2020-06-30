All apartments in Jacksonville
11472 Mandarin Glen Cr E
11472 Mandarin Glen Cr E

11472 Mandarin Glen Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

11472 Mandarin Glen Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 in Mandarin - This 3/2 home in Mandarin features wood laminate and tile floors, a 1 car garage, lawn service included in rent and appliances included. The home also has w/d conn and central a/c.

DIRECTIONS: 295 S, S on San Jose. L on Ricky Rd, R on Mandarin Glen Dr, 2nd Right on Mandarin Glen Cr E

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee

(RLNE5301456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11472 Mandarin Glen Cr E have any available units?
11472 Mandarin Glen Cr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11472 Mandarin Glen Cr E currently offering any rent specials?
11472 Mandarin Glen Cr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11472 Mandarin Glen Cr E pet-friendly?
No, 11472 Mandarin Glen Cr E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11472 Mandarin Glen Cr E offer parking?
Yes, 11472 Mandarin Glen Cr E offers parking.
Does 11472 Mandarin Glen Cr E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11472 Mandarin Glen Cr E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11472 Mandarin Glen Cr E have a pool?
No, 11472 Mandarin Glen Cr E does not have a pool.
Does 11472 Mandarin Glen Cr E have accessible units?
No, 11472 Mandarin Glen Cr E does not have accessible units.
Does 11472 Mandarin Glen Cr E have units with dishwashers?
No, 11472 Mandarin Glen Cr E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11472 Mandarin Glen Cr E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11472 Mandarin Glen Cr E has units with air conditioning.

