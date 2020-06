Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a 1 car garage. fenced backyard, family room, breakfast area off kitchen, new carpet and freshly painted, vinyl flooring in kitchen, hall and two of the bedrooms, master bedroom has carpet and carpet in family rm. 600 or better credit score, no criminal history or evictions, 2 years rental history.