All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11451 Harts Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11451 Harts Rd
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

11451 Harts Rd

11451 Harts Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11451 Harts Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2018eed042 ---- This is a duplex home with two bedrooms and two baths. The master bedroom has a large closet and bath. The living room has a nice brick fireplace. There is a one car garage with opener. The fairly large fenced in yard gives you the privacy you'll enjoy! Apply online. *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Pay Online Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11451 Harts Rd have any available units?
11451 Harts Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11451 Harts Rd have?
Some of 11451 Harts Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11451 Harts Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11451 Harts Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11451 Harts Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11451 Harts Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11451 Harts Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11451 Harts Rd offers parking.
Does 11451 Harts Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11451 Harts Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11451 Harts Rd have a pool?
No, 11451 Harts Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11451 Harts Rd have accessible units?
No, 11451 Harts Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11451 Harts Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11451 Harts Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia