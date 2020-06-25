11451 Harts Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2018eed042 ---- This is a duplex home with two bedrooms and two baths. The master bedroom has a large closet and bath. The living room has a nice brick fireplace. There is a one car garage with opener. The fairly large fenced in yard gives you the privacy you'll enjoy! Apply online. *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Pay Online Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connections