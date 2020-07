Amenities

MURRAY HILL 2ND FLOOR DUPLEX FOR RENT. From 5-points: west on Park, right on Edgewood, left on Mayflower, right on Talbot to property on right. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room with ornamental fireplace, dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances (R/R/DW), central heat & air, new carpet, approx 1230 sf, washer/dryer, $1075 security deposit, 1 year lease, may consider cat with NRPF, no smoking. Yard maintenance and pest control included in rent. [OT lr] 1/1/20.