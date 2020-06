Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool

beautiful townhome for Rent in the middle of town ,close to UNF and base at monument. this townhome fully upgraded with new kitchen, new cabinet and grant counter top. new wood and tile flooring. freshly paint , full appliances . washer and dryer hook up only . come see it now . NO PETS ALLOWED , NO Smoking inside condo.