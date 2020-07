Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Centrally located! 15 minutes to the beach, downtown or the Town Center! Enjoy entertaining your family and friends in this 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome with a great loft and great living room. This home is in a cul-de-sac and features a large backyard and 1 car garage. Owner pays pest control. Renters Insurance required, fireplace in not functional, shed is excluded from tenants' use.