All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11362 SHOVLER CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11362 SHOVLER CT
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:39 PM

11362 SHOVLER CT

11362 Shovler Court · (904) 814-1458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11362 Shovler Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1485 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing price for this wonderfully kept 3/2 Townhome. All newer carpet and flooring and high open ceilings bring this home to life. Large and sweeping great room with wood burning fireplace. Covered porch, fenced backyard and irrigation system make yard both cozy and easy to maintain. All kitchen appliances convey. This wonderful Duplex includes ground-floor master and bath, two additional beds, a bath and loft upstairs, central heat and air, single car garage, with plenty of storage. Convenient to NS Mayport, beaches, shopping, etc. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11362 SHOVLER CT have any available units?
11362 SHOVLER CT has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11362 SHOVLER CT have?
Some of 11362 SHOVLER CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11362 SHOVLER CT currently offering any rent specials?
11362 SHOVLER CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11362 SHOVLER CT pet-friendly?
No, 11362 SHOVLER CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11362 SHOVLER CT offer parking?
Yes, 11362 SHOVLER CT does offer parking.
Does 11362 SHOVLER CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11362 SHOVLER CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11362 SHOVLER CT have a pool?
No, 11362 SHOVLER CT does not have a pool.
Does 11362 SHOVLER CT have accessible units?
No, 11362 SHOVLER CT does not have accessible units.
Does 11362 SHOVLER CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11362 SHOVLER CT has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11362 SHOVLER CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity