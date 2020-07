Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Super Cute Murray hill Home. This adorable 4 bedroom 2 bath has had a complete makeover. This home sits on large quiet corner lot in the Murray Hill area. Close to the shops of Edgewood and Riverside. There is a beautiful working stone fireplace for those chilly evenings, This home wont last .Call for showing