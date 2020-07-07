Amenities

11338 Campfield Circle Available 10/23/19 3/2.5 at 11338 Campfield Cr, Jacksonville, FL 32256 - This 3/2.5 town home has tile floors downstairs and a nice kitchen. This home features central a/c, garage, a security system that can be activated, screened in and tiled patio. The home also has corian counter tops, Stainless steal appliances. There is also access to a pool, clubhouse and a workout room.



DIRECTIONS:95S, E on JTB, merge on to 295S toward OP, L on Baymeadows, R on annnie Eliza, R on RG Skinner, L on Campfield Dr, R on Campfiled Ln, R on Campfield Cr



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



