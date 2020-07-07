All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

11338 Campfield Circle

11338 Campfield Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11338 Campfield Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11338 Campfield Circle Available 10/23/19 3/2.5 at 11338 Campfield Cr, Jacksonville, FL 32256 - This 3/2.5 town home has tile floors downstairs and a nice kitchen. This home features central a/c, garage, a security system that can be activated, screened in and tiled patio. The home also has corian counter tops, Stainless steal appliances. There is also access to a pool, clubhouse and a workout room.

DIRECTIONS:95S, E on JTB, merge on to 295S toward OP, L on Baymeadows, R on annnie Eliza, R on RG Skinner, L on Campfield Dr, R on Campfiled Ln, R on Campfield Cr

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5169730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11338 Campfield Circle have any available units?
11338 Campfield Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11338 Campfield Circle have?
Some of 11338 Campfield Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11338 Campfield Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11338 Campfield Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11338 Campfield Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11338 Campfield Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11338 Campfield Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11338 Campfield Circle offers parking.
Does 11338 Campfield Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11338 Campfield Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11338 Campfield Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11338 Campfield Circle has a pool.
Does 11338 Campfield Circle have accessible units?
No, 11338 Campfield Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11338 Campfield Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11338 Campfield Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

