Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Spacious Home in Charming Fort Caroline Neighborhood! This beautiful 3BR/2BA home is ready for you! Enjoy this split floor plan design with many updates. Wood floors and tile throughout. Vaulted ceiling, separate formal dining room and living room. Fenced backyard with paver patio is perfect for cookouts and entertaining. Open kitchen and breakfast room look out to the backyard. Great layout in a great location! Come take a tour.