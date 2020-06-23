All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11331 Estancia Villa Drive Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11331 Estancia Villa Drive Unit 3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11331 Estancia Villa Drive Unit 3

11331 Estancia Villa Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11331 Estancia Villa Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live In Style with This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, Attached 1 Car Garage Rental Available At Villas of Estancia. Lawn Maintenance, & Gated Pool Amenity Also Included. This Townhouse-Style Condo Has Been Well Cared For And It Shows. Nice Entry Foyer And Attached One Car Garage. Kitchen Is Open To The Living And Dining Areas And There Is A Half Bath On The 1st Floor For Convenience. Living Area Has Sliding Glass Doors To A Semi Private Patio/Garden Area. All Bedrooms And Full Baths As Well As Laundry Are Upstairs. . Excellent location take advantage of the convenience off St. Johns Bluff Road, near the St. Johns Town Center Mall, UNF College, minutes from Restaurants and Jacksonville Beach. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this townhome that is available March 8th. Water is included in the rent. Call Nina today at 904-862-2200 ext 104 to schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11331 Estancia Villa Drive Unit 3 have any available units?
11331 Estancia Villa Drive Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11331 Estancia Villa Drive Unit 3 have?
Some of 11331 Estancia Villa Drive Unit 3's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11331 Estancia Villa Drive Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
11331 Estancia Villa Drive Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11331 Estancia Villa Drive Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11331 Estancia Villa Drive Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 11331 Estancia Villa Drive Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 11331 Estancia Villa Drive Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 11331 Estancia Villa Drive Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11331 Estancia Villa Drive Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11331 Estancia Villa Drive Unit 3 have a pool?
Yes, 11331 Estancia Villa Drive Unit 3 has a pool.
Does 11331 Estancia Villa Drive Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 11331 Estancia Villa Drive Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 11331 Estancia Villa Drive Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11331 Estancia Villa Drive Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia