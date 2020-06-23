11331 Estancia Villa Drive Unit 3

Amenities

Live In Style with This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, Attached 1 Car Garage Rental Available At Villas of Estancia. Lawn Maintenance, & Gated Pool Amenity Also Included. This Townhouse-Style Condo Has Been Well Cared For And It Shows. Nice Entry Foyer And Attached One Car Garage. Kitchen Is Open To The Living And Dining Areas And There Is A Half Bath On The 1st Floor For Convenience. Living Area Has Sliding Glass Doors To A Semi Private Patio/Garden Area. All Bedrooms And Full Baths As Well As Laundry Are Upstairs. . Excellent location take advantage of the convenience off St. Johns Bluff Road, near the St. Johns Town Center Mall, UNF College, minutes from Restaurants and Jacksonville Beach. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this townhome that is available March 8th. Water is included in the rent. Call Nina today at 904-862-2200 ext 104 to schedule a showing today.