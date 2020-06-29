All apartments in Jacksonville
1133 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E.
1133 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E

1133 Brookwood Bluff Road East · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Brookwood Bluff Road East, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
* COMING SOON 2/3 * Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Arlington area! A perfect ratio between wood laminate flooring and fresh carpet throughout this great split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen comes equipped with an eat in space and breakfast bar adjacent to your open living/dining room combo, perfect for entertaining! Gorgeous back-splash gives a modern touch and cabinets offer an abundance of storage space. Grand master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a huge walk in closet and wood burning fireplace. Washer and Dryer are included. Backyard is fully fenced in with an open patio for barbecues with family and friends! Pets considered with Nonrefundable pet fee. Pet Rent: $15/mo (per pet) 2 pets max. Renter's insurance required. Resident benefit package: $12.75/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1133 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E have any available units?
1133 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E have?
Some of 1133 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E currently offering any rent specials?
1133 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E is pet friendly.
Does 1133 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E offer parking?
Yes, 1133 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E offers parking.
Does 1133 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1133 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E have a pool?
No, 1133 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E does not have a pool.
Does 1133 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E have accessible units?
No, 1133 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E has units with dishwashers.

