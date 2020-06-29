1133 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E.

Amenities

* COMING SOON 2/3 * Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Arlington area! A perfect ratio between wood laminate flooring and fresh carpet throughout this great split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen comes equipped with an eat in space and breakfast bar adjacent to your open living/dining room combo, perfect for entertaining! Gorgeous back-splash gives a modern touch and cabinets offer an abundance of storage space. Grand master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a huge walk in closet and wood burning fireplace. Washer and Dryer are included. Backyard is fully fenced in with an open patio for barbecues with family and friends! Pets considered with Nonrefundable pet fee. Pet Rent: $15/mo (per pet) 2 pets max. Renter's insurance required. Resident benefit package: $12.75/month.