Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11324 ENGLISH MOSS LN
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:24 AM

11324 ENGLISH MOSS LN

11324 English Moss Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11324 English Moss Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Beautiful, Bright & Neutral home in the heart of Mandarin.Updated interior paint and flooring.The main living area of the home has vaulted ceilings adding to the openness of the familyroom (with fireplace) and kitchen. The kitchen has a separate dining area. There is a split bedroom floor plan. Let the sun shine in with a spacious sunroom overlooking an ample sized back yard that is fenced with a storage shed. Close to schools, shopping, major highways, and NAS Jax. 2 miles to I-295, 4 miles to I-95, 10 miles to NAS Jax,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11324 ENGLISH MOSS LN have any available units?
11324 ENGLISH MOSS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11324 ENGLISH MOSS LN have?
Some of 11324 ENGLISH MOSS LN's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11324 ENGLISH MOSS LN currently offering any rent specials?
11324 ENGLISH MOSS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11324 ENGLISH MOSS LN pet-friendly?
No, 11324 ENGLISH MOSS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11324 ENGLISH MOSS LN offer parking?
Yes, 11324 ENGLISH MOSS LN offers parking.
Does 11324 ENGLISH MOSS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11324 ENGLISH MOSS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11324 ENGLISH MOSS LN have a pool?
No, 11324 ENGLISH MOSS LN does not have a pool.
Does 11324 ENGLISH MOSS LN have accessible units?
No, 11324 ENGLISH MOSS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 11324 ENGLISH MOSS LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11324 ENGLISH MOSS LN has units with dishwashers.
