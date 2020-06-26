11324 ENGLISH MOSS LN

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A Beautiful, Bright & Neutral home in the heart of Mandarin.Updated interior paint and flooring.The main living area of the home has vaulted ceilings adding to the openness of the familyroom (with fireplace) and kitchen. The kitchen has a separate dining area. There is a split bedroom floor plan. Let the sun shine in with a spacious sunroom overlooking an ample sized back yard that is fenced with a storage shed. Close to schools, shopping, major highways, and NAS Jax. 2 miles to I-295, 4 miles to I-95, 10 miles to NAS Jax,