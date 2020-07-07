All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11310 Campfield Circle

11310 Campfield Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11310 Campfield Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location-Location-Loacation!!This 3BR 2.5BA lake front town home is located in the gated community in the Campfield Community. Conveniently located to St. John’s Town Center, 295 east beltway, JTB, UNF, Beaches, Shopping and Fine Dining. Enter the property with a 2-story vaulted entry. The property offers more than you could imagine, tile flooring in the Kitchen, a 1-car garage and a view of the lake from your screened in lanai.

With this open concept living with a view of the lanai and water from the kitchen living area. All stainless appliances including a two door refrigerator freezer, range and glass cook top, microwave and dishwasher. There’s plenty of cabinet and counter space.

A half bath is located on the lower level. Upstairs you will find your master suite and ensuite. The master includes a larger than large walk in closet and master ensuite. The master ensuite features dual vanities, shower and tub combo. The two other guest rooms are located on this level. In addition there is lots of extra closet space. Conveniently located is the laundry area which includes a full size washer and dryer.

The property’s landscape is maintained by the HOA saving you time and money. Enjoy the screened lanai while watching the natural scenery offered by the water from your living or patio area. The HOA offers a community pool, gym and clubhouse – entertain your friends and family. This community goes above and beyond to make the residents feel at home Must see to believe.

Pets OK with additional pet fees, ask agent. No dangerous breeds. Strict two pet limit.

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,407, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,407, Available 12/20/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11310 Campfield Circle have any available units?
11310 Campfield Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11310 Campfield Circle have?
Some of 11310 Campfield Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11310 Campfield Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11310 Campfield Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11310 Campfield Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11310 Campfield Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11310 Campfield Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11310 Campfield Circle offers parking.
Does 11310 Campfield Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11310 Campfield Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11310 Campfield Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11310 Campfield Circle has a pool.
Does 11310 Campfield Circle have accessible units?
No, 11310 Campfield Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11310 Campfield Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11310 Campfield Circle has units with dishwashers.

