Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This is the next place you'll call HOME! Between the great location and new interior features, there is nothing more you need. Newly painted, new laminate flooring along with a fully fenced backyard with a view of the pond. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom has a split floor plan and large Eat-In kitchen. Sutton Lakes is a wonderful neighborhood that includes amenities and is a short drive to 295 or the beach! ALL LAWN CARE is INCLUDED in the rent. The fireplace is for decoration purposes only. No cats. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100. Application Instructions and Sample Lease will be provided by showing agent.