Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

11253 Reed Island Dr.

11253 Reed Island Drive · (904) 200-2552
Location

11253 Reed Island Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Beacon Hills and Harbour

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11253 Reed Island Dr. · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2445 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Estate Home In Boating Community - Awesome 4/3 in a Boating Community. Wood and Tile Floors through out Main Areas. Open Kitchen w/ Corian Counter, Stainless Steel Appliances, Opens to the Family Room. Heated/Cooled Florida Room. Ready for Immediate Occupancy. Community Boat Ramp/Dock on the St Johns River, and a Community Pool/Clubhouse. Close to Mayport, Beaches, and Downtown. $50/person application fee (over 18), $100 lease prep fee, $300 pet fee, $2200 security deposit, tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. Limited Pets-Must be approved.

(RLNE4745685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11253 Reed Island Dr. have any available units?
11253 Reed Island Dr. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11253 Reed Island Dr. have?
Some of 11253 Reed Island Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11253 Reed Island Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11253 Reed Island Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11253 Reed Island Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11253 Reed Island Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 11253 Reed Island Dr. offer parking?
No, 11253 Reed Island Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 11253 Reed Island Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11253 Reed Island Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11253 Reed Island Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 11253 Reed Island Dr. has a pool.
Does 11253 Reed Island Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11253 Reed Island Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11253 Reed Island Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11253 Reed Island Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
