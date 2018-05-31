Single story townhome with dedicated parking, fully fenced back yard, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry hook-ups inside and much more. Located with easy access to shopping, eating and 295. What more could you want? (Fireplace does NOT work)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11252 WINDTREE DR have any available units?
11252 WINDTREE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.