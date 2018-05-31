All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 14 2019 at 6:07 AM

11252 WINDTREE DR

11252 Windtree Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

11252 Windtree Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Single story townhome with dedicated parking, fully fenced back yard, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry hook-ups inside and much more. Located with easy access to shopping, eating and 295. What more could you want? (Fireplace does NOT work)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11252 WINDTREE DR have any available units?
11252 WINDTREE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11252 WINDTREE DR have?
Some of 11252 WINDTREE DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11252 WINDTREE DR currently offering any rent specials?
11252 WINDTREE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11252 WINDTREE DR pet-friendly?
No, 11252 WINDTREE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11252 WINDTREE DR offer parking?
Yes, 11252 WINDTREE DR offers parking.
Does 11252 WINDTREE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11252 WINDTREE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11252 WINDTREE DR have a pool?
No, 11252 WINDTREE DR does not have a pool.
Does 11252 WINDTREE DR have accessible units?
No, 11252 WINDTREE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11252 WINDTREE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11252 WINDTREE DR has units with dishwashers.

