Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11160 Oak Ridge Drive S.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11160 Oak Ridge Drive S.

11160 South Oak Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11160 South Oak Ridge Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Monument Oaks - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with an attached 2 car garage, located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Monument Oaks! This home boasts a large eat-in kitchen with tile flooring, a fireplace, wet bar, lovely entry-way, and 4' backyard fence that allows for a panoramic golf course view! Rent includes lawn care, and quarterly pest control! Landlord may consider up to 2 pets below 50 lbs., no bully or aggressive breeds. Has a washer & dryer!

(RLNE4502298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11160 Oak Ridge Drive S. have any available units?
11160 Oak Ridge Drive S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11160 Oak Ridge Drive S. have?
Some of 11160 Oak Ridge Drive S.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11160 Oak Ridge Drive S. currently offering any rent specials?
11160 Oak Ridge Drive S. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11160 Oak Ridge Drive S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11160 Oak Ridge Drive S. is pet friendly.
Does 11160 Oak Ridge Drive S. offer parking?
Yes, 11160 Oak Ridge Drive S. does offer parking.
Does 11160 Oak Ridge Drive S. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11160 Oak Ridge Drive S. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11160 Oak Ridge Drive S. have a pool?
No, 11160 Oak Ridge Drive S. does not have a pool.
Does 11160 Oak Ridge Drive S. have accessible units?
No, 11160 Oak Ridge Drive S. does not have accessible units.
Does 11160 Oak Ridge Drive S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11160 Oak Ridge Drive S. does not have units with dishwashers.
