11160 Oak Ridge Drive S.

Monument Oaks - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with an attached 2 car garage, located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Monument Oaks! This home boasts a large eat-in kitchen with tile flooring, a fireplace, wet bar, lovely entry-way, and 4' backyard fence that allows for a panoramic golf course view! Rent includes lawn care, and quarterly pest control! Landlord may consider up to 2 pets below 50 lbs., no bully or aggressive breeds. Has a washer & dryer!



(RLNE4502298)