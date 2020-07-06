11131 OAK RIDGE DR S

Amenities

3 bedroom + Bonus office/study room and 3 full bathrooms, located in Monument Oaks community, less than 10 minutes from Mayport Naval Station in a quiet and safe neighborhood. Home is tiled / wood flooring throughout.No carpet in any room. Formal living room is accented by a wood burning fireplace, Dining room is open and spacious. The family room is large and adjacent to kitchen. The screened in lanai is perfect size for entertaining. Fully fenced yard and best of all it comes with a refreshing citrus tree. There is a storage shed for lawn equipment and tools which helps keeping your two car garage clear for the cars.Sorry, no pets allowed. Call now and one of our leasing professionals will be glad to assist you.