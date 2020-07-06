All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11131 OAK RIDGE DR S
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:11 PM

11131 OAK RIDGE DR S

11131 Oak Ridge Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

11131 Oak Ridge Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom + Bonus office/study room and 3 full bathrooms, located in Monument Oaks community, less than 10 minutes from Mayport Naval Station in a quiet and safe neighborhood. Home is tiled / wood flooring throughout.No carpet in any room. Formal living room is accented by a wood burning fireplace, Dining room is open and spacious. The family room is large and adjacent to kitchen. The screened in lanai is perfect size for entertaining. Fully fenced yard and best of all it comes with a refreshing citrus tree. There is a storage shed for lawn equipment and tools which helps keeping your two car garage clear for the cars.Sorry, no pets allowed. Call now and one of our leasing professionals will be glad to assist you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11131 OAK RIDGE DR S have any available units?
11131 OAK RIDGE DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11131 OAK RIDGE DR S have?
Some of 11131 OAK RIDGE DR S's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11131 OAK RIDGE DR S currently offering any rent specials?
11131 OAK RIDGE DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11131 OAK RIDGE DR S pet-friendly?
No, 11131 OAK RIDGE DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11131 OAK RIDGE DR S offer parking?
Yes, 11131 OAK RIDGE DR S offers parking.
Does 11131 OAK RIDGE DR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11131 OAK RIDGE DR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11131 OAK RIDGE DR S have a pool?
No, 11131 OAK RIDGE DR S does not have a pool.
Does 11131 OAK RIDGE DR S have accessible units?
No, 11131 OAK RIDGE DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 11131 OAK RIDGE DR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 11131 OAK RIDGE DR S does not have units with dishwashers.

