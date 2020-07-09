All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1113 Silver King Rd

1113 Silver King Road · No Longer Available
Location

1113 Silver King Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Regency

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 05/15/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 277953

Beautiful and modern 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the newly built Mill Creek East subdivision near Regency Square. Built in 2017, the home features an open floor concept, premium appliances, gorgeous ceramic wood tile floors, 2 spacious bathrooms, and a gourmet style kitchen with stunning cabinetry. LED Recess lighting throughout gives a bright and airy feel, while numerous windows provide lots of light throughout the day. Plenty of storage space available in the 2 car garage in addition to several spacious closets throughout the home. Move in ready!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277953
Property Id 277953

(RLNE5770610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Silver King Rd have any available units?
1113 Silver King Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 Silver King Rd have?
Some of 1113 Silver King Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Silver King Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Silver King Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Silver King Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 Silver King Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1113 Silver King Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Silver King Rd offers parking.
Does 1113 Silver King Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 Silver King Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Silver King Rd have a pool?
No, 1113 Silver King Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Silver King Rd have accessible units?
No, 1113 Silver King Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Silver King Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 Silver King Rd has units with dishwashers.

