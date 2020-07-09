1113 Silver King Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage microwave

Available 05/15/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 277953



Beautiful and modern 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the newly built Mill Creek East subdivision near Regency Square. Built in 2017, the home features an open floor concept, premium appliances, gorgeous ceramic wood tile floors, 2 spacious bathrooms, and a gourmet style kitchen with stunning cabinetry. LED Recess lighting throughout gives a bright and airy feel, while numerous windows provide lots of light throughout the day. Plenty of storage space available in the 2 car garage in addition to several spacious closets throughout the home. Move in ready!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277953

