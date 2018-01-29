1110 Wycoff Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath features wood flooring,brick surround fireplace,updated Kitchen Cabinetry & Tile,1/2 bath ideally located, dining room & enclosed porch with wall of windows to fill the space with natural light! 3 Cozy bedrooms, hall bathroom with updated vanity & sink, laundry area and large yard with great detached building that provides additional storage. Pet friendly with approval & fee. Apply online or in person.