11089 Castlemain Cir S

Amenities
COMING SOON 8/16! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath - 1720 sq ft townhome for rent! Open kitchen and dining/living room combo features fireplace and ash gray wood-look flooring. Gourmet kitchen with smooth top range, dishwasher and more. Luxurious master en suite with his/her vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Custom built cabinets in bedroom 2, great for an office/work space. Two car garage and extra long drive way. This property won't last long, reserve your private tour today! Small pets under 40lbs considered with Non-refundable pet fee. 2 pet max. 3 CAR MAX PER UNIT. Resident benefit package: $18.50/mo