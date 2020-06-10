All apartments in Jacksonville
11064 Stutz Ct

Location

11064 Stutz Court, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME INSIDE! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath with an office and built in desk is absolutely gorgeous. Has a double car garage and a fenced in back lawn. This home has ceramic tile flooring throughout and carpet in the bedrooms and office. A fireplace and back patio makes this home complete. You must view this home as the pictures do not show the entire atmosphere.

GAS RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE AND GAS WATER HEATER.

*The owner will take $1600.00 with a 2 year lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4667547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11064 Stutz Ct have any available units?
11064 Stutz Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11064 Stutz Ct have?
Some of 11064 Stutz Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11064 Stutz Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11064 Stutz Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11064 Stutz Ct pet-friendly?
No, 11064 Stutz Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11064 Stutz Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11064 Stutz Ct offers parking.
Does 11064 Stutz Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11064 Stutz Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11064 Stutz Ct have a pool?
No, 11064 Stutz Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11064 Stutz Ct have accessible units?
No, 11064 Stutz Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11064 Stutz Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11064 Stutz Ct has units with dishwashers.
