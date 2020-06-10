11064 Stutz Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME INSIDE! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath with an office and built in desk is absolutely gorgeous. Has a double car garage and a fenced in back lawn. This home has ceramic tile flooring throughout and carpet in the bedrooms and office. A fireplace and back patio makes this home complete. You must view this home as the pictures do not show the entire atmosphere.



GAS RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE AND GAS WATER HEATER.



*The owner will take $1600.00 with a 2 year lease.



No Pets Allowed



