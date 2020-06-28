All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

11048 ARROWBROOK LANE

11048 Arrowbrook Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11048 Arrowbrook Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** MOVE IN SPECIAL *** Cherokee Cove - *MOVE IN SPECIAL* Move in by 10/15/2019 and receive half off 1st months rent!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home, features a equipped kitchen looking over the great room with a fireplace. Formal dining room, Large master bedroom, master bathroom includes separate shower and garden tub. Also, included is a washer and dryer -washer and dryer are as is.
Home located on a road that goes into a cul-de-sac and minutes from the interstate.

Application fee $50 for each applicant
$300 non refundable pet fee, subject to approval

(RLNE4270638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11048 ARROWBROOK LANE have any available units?
11048 ARROWBROOK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11048 ARROWBROOK LANE have?
Some of 11048 ARROWBROOK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11048 ARROWBROOK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11048 ARROWBROOK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11048 ARROWBROOK LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11048 ARROWBROOK LANE is pet friendly.
Does 11048 ARROWBROOK LANE offer parking?
No, 11048 ARROWBROOK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 11048 ARROWBROOK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11048 ARROWBROOK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11048 ARROWBROOK LANE have a pool?
No, 11048 ARROWBROOK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 11048 ARROWBROOK LANE have accessible units?
No, 11048 ARROWBROOK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11048 ARROWBROOK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11048 ARROWBROOK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
