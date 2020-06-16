11014 Castlemain Circle East - 1

Amenities

Spacious, Light & Bright, Meticulously Kept 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhome in Highly Desirable Oxford Chase. Hardwood floors throughout, Stainless Steel appliances, an extra room Can be a Bedroom/ Office/ Study or just for lounging around, ample closet space, a 2 car garage & a screened in patio are just a few of the features this unit has to offer. Community has wonderful amenities such as security gate, pool, gym and clubhouse. Located on the water in the heart of Southside near St. Johns Town Center shopping, restaurants, business centers & near junction of commuter routes. No pets please for this townhome that is available August 1st, 2019.