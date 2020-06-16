All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:43 PM

11014 Castlemain Circle East - 1

11014 Castlemain Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

11014 Castlemain Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Spacious, Light & Bright, Meticulously Kept 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhome in Highly Desirable Oxford Chase. Hardwood floors throughout, Stainless Steel appliances, an extra room Can be a Bedroom/ Office/ Study or just for lounging around, ample closet space, a 2 car garage & a screened in patio are just a few of the features this unit has to offer. Community has wonderful amenities such as security gate, pool, gym and clubhouse. Located on the water in the heart of Southside near St. Johns Town Center shopping, restaurants, business centers & near junction of commuter routes. No pets please for this townhome that is available August 1st, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11014 Castlemain Circle East - 1 have any available units?
11014 Castlemain Circle East - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11014 Castlemain Circle East - 1 have?
Some of 11014 Castlemain Circle East - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11014 Castlemain Circle East - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
11014 Castlemain Circle East - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11014 Castlemain Circle East - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 11014 Castlemain Circle East - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11014 Castlemain Circle East - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 11014 Castlemain Circle East - 1 offers parking.
Does 11014 Castlemain Circle East - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11014 Castlemain Circle East - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11014 Castlemain Circle East - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 11014 Castlemain Circle East - 1 has a pool.
Does 11014 Castlemain Circle East - 1 have accessible units?
No, 11014 Castlemain Circle East - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 11014 Castlemain Circle East - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11014 Castlemain Circle East - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
