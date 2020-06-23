All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019

10961 Burnt Mill Road #1316

10961 Burnt Mill Rd 1316 · No Longer Available
Location

10961 Burnt Mill Rd 1316, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
online portal
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Ground Floor Two Bedroom/Two Bathroom Reserve at James Island Condo! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Nest Finders Property Management proudly presents The Reserve at James Island Condos. The Reserve at James Island Condos blends the inherent attraction of maintenance-free condominium living with the aesthetic appeal of a luxury estate. A rare combination of life and style, a special reservation has been made just for you in this idyllic new community.

The Reserve at James Island Condos transforms natures rich colors and graceful contours into a living work of art. As beautiful out-of-doors as within, the spectacular natural environment is just one of the many daily gifts for those who choose to call The Reserve at James Island Condos their home.

The elegant lakefront clubhouse features an inspiring free-form pool, wrapped by ample sundecks, wading pool, lounges and a poolside cabana just like you would find at a world-class resort. We know you will love calling this community home. Nest Finders Property Management would love to show you The Reserve at James Island Condos today.

This condo features a spacious interior with large closets, kitchen, and separate laundry room with washer/dryer connections only. Both bathrooms offer lots of storage and counter space as well!

Call now for an appointment, our service and expertise are 100% free!

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process. **$100 pet registration fee due to HOA office prior to move-in**

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

(RLNE2522550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

