Amenities

24hr gym pool basketball court clubhouse business center bbq/grill

10961 Burnt Mill Rd #635 - Reserve at James Island #635 Available 08/17/19 Great 2 bedroom condo with beautiful LAKE VIEW!! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 17th, 2019**



This beautiful two bedroom and 2 bathroom condo at the Reserve at James Island off Gate Parkway and Burnt Mill Rd. This gated community is equipped with five star amenities including: clubhouse, 24 hour fitness center, massage therapist, business center, basketball court, social room, and a large pool with cabana bar and grill!



Every room in this perfectly laid-out home has a breath-taking view of the lake and fountain! Whether your are relaxing in the living room with friends or enjoying a quit dinner for two in the dining room both with towering vaulted ceilings, or just having a lazy afternoon in bed you will find it hard to take your eyes off of this view!



The Reserve at James Island is ideally situated in the heart of a vibrant mid-town professional district, just minutes from the beach, downtown, and steps from North Floridas most exciting new shopping and entertainment destination, the St. Johns Town Center. The community offers convenient access to all of the areas major thoroughfares including J. Turner Butler Boulevard, Florida 9A, Southside Boulevard, Interstates 95, 295 and more.



No pets please.



Please call in advance to schedule a showing!



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease. Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



