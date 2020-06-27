All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

10961 Burnt Mill Rd #635

10961 Burnt Mill Rd 635 · No Longer Available
Location

10961 Burnt Mill Rd 635, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

24hr gym
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
business center
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
online portal
10961 Burnt Mill Rd #635 - Reserve at James Island #635 Available 08/17/19 Great 2 bedroom condo with beautiful LAKE VIEW!! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 17th, 2019**

This beautiful two bedroom and 2 bathroom condo at the Reserve at James Island off Gate Parkway and Burnt Mill Rd. This gated community is equipped with five star amenities including: clubhouse, 24 hour fitness center, massage therapist, business center, basketball court, social room, and a large pool with cabana bar and grill!

Every room in this perfectly laid-out home has a breath-taking view of the lake and fountain! Whether your are relaxing in the living room with friends or enjoying a quit dinner for two in the dining room both with towering vaulted ceilings, or just having a lazy afternoon in bed you will find it hard to take your eyes off of this view!

The Reserve at James Island is ideally situated in the heart of a vibrant mid-town professional district, just minutes from the beach, downtown, and steps from North Floridas most exciting new shopping and entertainment destination, the St. Johns Town Center. The community offers convenient access to all of the areas major thoroughfares including J. Turner Butler Boulevard, Florida 9A, Southside Boulevard, Interstates 95, 295 and more.

No pets please.

Please call in advance to schedule a showing!

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease. Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2754132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #635 have any available units?
10961 Burnt Mill Rd #635 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #635 have?
Some of 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #635's amenities include 24hr gym, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #635 currently offering any rent specials?
10961 Burnt Mill Rd #635 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #635 pet-friendly?
No, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #635 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #635 offer parking?
No, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #635 does not offer parking.
Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #635 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #635 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #635 have a pool?
Yes, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #635 has a pool.
Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #635 have accessible units?
No, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #635 does not have accessible units.
Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #635 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #635 does not have units with dishwashers.
