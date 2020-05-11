Amenities
10961 Burnt Mill Rd #1431 Available 04/05/19 Nice 2 bedroom with sunroom! - **AVAILABLE APRIL 5th, 2019**
The Reserve at James Island is a gated condominium residence centrally located in desirable location with easy access to major roadways such as Butler Boulevard, 9A, and Southside Boulevard. While your home is a peaceful oasis, the nearby St. Johns Town Center, the area's newest shopping and dining district and Tinseltown area includes boutiques, restaurants and the daily necessities, such as a grocery store, drugstores, banks, dry cleaners and a movie theater.
Amenities include a beautiful pool, sundecks, lounges and poolside cabana, gas grills, club house with a full kitchen, indoor basketball court, fitness center, social room for private events, and a business center!
This condo is located on the 3rd floor. Enjoy 12844 sq ft in this two bedroom two bathroom with solarium floorplan. The condo includes a full sized washer and dryer. Great storage, both bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Large laundry room as well! Please call today to schedule a showing!
No pets please.
$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.
Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.
