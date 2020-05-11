All apartments in Jacksonville
10961 Burnt Mill Rd #1431
10961 Burnt Mill Rd #1431

10961 Burnt Mill Rd 1431 · No Longer Available
Location

10961 Burnt Mill Rd 1431, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
media room
10961 Burnt Mill Rd #1431 Available 04/05/19 Nice 2 bedroom with sunroom! - **AVAILABLE APRIL 5th, 2019**

The Reserve at James Island is a gated condominium residence centrally located in desirable location with easy access to major roadways such as Butler Boulevard, 9A, and Southside Boulevard. While your home is a peaceful oasis, the nearby St. Johns Town Center, the area's newest shopping and dining district and Tinseltown area includes boutiques, restaurants and the daily necessities, such as a grocery store, drugstores, banks, dry cleaners and a movie theater.

Amenities include a beautiful pool, sundecks, lounges and poolside cabana, gas grills, club house with a full kitchen, indoor basketball court, fitness center, social room for private events, and a business center!

This condo is located on the 3rd floor. Enjoy 12844 sq ft in this two bedroom two bathroom with solarium floorplan. The condo includes a full sized washer and dryer. Great storage, both bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Large laundry room as well! Please call today to schedule a showing!

Please call today to schedule a showing!

No pets please.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3805248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #1431 have any available units?
10961 Burnt Mill Rd #1431 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #1431 have?
Some of 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #1431's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #1431 currently offering any rent specials?
10961 Burnt Mill Rd #1431 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #1431 pet-friendly?
No, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #1431 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #1431 offer parking?
No, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #1431 does not offer parking.
Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #1431 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #1431 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #1431 have a pool?
Yes, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #1431 has a pool.
Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #1431 have accessible units?
No, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #1431 does not have accessible units.
Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #1431 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #1431 does not have units with dishwashers.
