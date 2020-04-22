10957 Lost Pine Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Coming Soon 4/1! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available for rent in Deer Ridge. Tastefully updated with modern light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and more! Ceramic tile flooring throughout, neutral paint schemes and plenty of windows letting in natural light making the home feel more open and bright. Spacious master bedroom has an updated glass enclosed shower, granite countertop vanity. Split bedroom floor plan allows both bedrooms to offer lots of room and large closet space. Fully fenced in yard and back patio with pavers installed overlooking the pond is great for a relaxing evening or entertaining guests. Don't miss out on this beautiful home with tons of upgrades! Conveniently located near I-295 and Beach Blvd for easy commutes and nearby shopping. Small pets under 20lbs considered with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet. 2 max. Resident Benefit Package: $15/month