Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10957 Lost Pine Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10957 Lost Pine Dr

10957 Lost Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10957 Lost Pine Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming Soon 4/1! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available for rent in Deer Ridge. Tastefully updated with modern light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and more! Ceramic tile flooring throughout, neutral paint schemes and plenty of windows letting in natural light making the home feel more open and bright. Spacious master bedroom has an updated glass enclosed shower, granite countertop vanity. Split bedroom floor plan allows both bedrooms to offer lots of room and large closet space. Fully fenced in yard and back patio with pavers installed overlooking the pond is great for a relaxing evening or entertaining guests. Don't miss out on this beautiful home with tons of upgrades! Conveniently located near I-295 and Beach Blvd for easy commutes and nearby shopping. Small pets under 20lbs considered with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet. 2 max. Resident Benefit Package: $15/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10957 Lost Pine Dr have any available units?
10957 Lost Pine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10957 Lost Pine Dr have?
Some of 10957 Lost Pine Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10957 Lost Pine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10957 Lost Pine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10957 Lost Pine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10957 Lost Pine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10957 Lost Pine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10957 Lost Pine Dr offers parking.
Does 10957 Lost Pine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10957 Lost Pine Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10957 Lost Pine Dr have a pool?
No, 10957 Lost Pine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10957 Lost Pine Dr have accessible units?
No, 10957 Lost Pine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10957 Lost Pine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10957 Lost Pine Dr has units with dishwashers.
