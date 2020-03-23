All apartments in Jacksonville
1091 Huron St

1091 Huron Street · No Longer Available
Location

1091 Huron Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
4/2 house on 1091 Huron St, Jacksonville, FL 32254 -

This large 4/2 home features central a/c, w/d conn, a fenced front and back yard, carport and large outside storage/garage. It also has a separate living room and dining room, brick fireplace, hardwood floors and carpet and all appliances included.

DIRECTIONS: N on Edgewood, R on Commonwealth, L on Huron

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5697204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1091 Huron St have any available units?
1091 Huron St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1091 Huron St have?
Some of 1091 Huron St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1091 Huron St currently offering any rent specials?
1091 Huron St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1091 Huron St pet-friendly?
No, 1091 Huron St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1091 Huron St offer parking?
Yes, 1091 Huron St offers parking.
Does 1091 Huron St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1091 Huron St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1091 Huron St have a pool?
No, 1091 Huron St does not have a pool.
Does 1091 Huron St have accessible units?
No, 1091 Huron St does not have accessible units.
Does 1091 Huron St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1091 Huron St does not have units with dishwashers.

