Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking garage

4/2 house on 1091 Huron St, Jacksonville, FL 32254 -



This large 4/2 home features central a/c, w/d conn, a fenced front and back yard, carport and large outside storage/garage. It also has a separate living room and dining room, brick fireplace, hardwood floors and carpet and all appliances included.



DIRECTIONS: N on Edgewood, R on Commonwealth, L on Huron



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



(RLNE5697204)