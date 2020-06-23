10726 Orchard Walk Place W.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2 Home with a POOL in Mandarin! - Do not miss out on your chance to live in this spacious 3/2 in a quiet neighborhood in Mandarin! New paint throughout! Split floor plan, tiled floors, with ample natural lighting, Dining room is open to large living room. Screened in patio, perfect for entertaining! Living room is extremely spacious, offers wood burning fireplace, The jumbo Master suite is large, with dual vanity, jet tub and walk in shower. The back yard is fully fenced with screened in pool!



Maximum of 2 pets allowed with non- refundable pet fee of $250 per pet.



$1595 + $10 admin fee= $1605 monthly



