Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10726 Orchard Walk Place W.

10726 Orchard Walk Place West · No Longer Available
Location

10726 Orchard Walk Place West, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Southwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2 Home with a POOL in Mandarin! - Do not miss out on your chance to live in this spacious 3/2 in a quiet neighborhood in Mandarin! New paint throughout! Split floor plan, tiled floors, with ample natural lighting, Dining room is open to large living room. Screened in patio, perfect for entertaining! Living room is extremely spacious, offers wood burning fireplace, The jumbo Master suite is large, with dual vanity, jet tub and walk in shower. The back yard is fully fenced with screened in pool!

Maximum of 2 pets allowed with non- refundable pet fee of $250 per pet.

$1595 + $10 admin fee= $1605 monthly

Michelle Sherrill
904-234-9696
Realtor

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, Fl 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
904-701-3276

(RLNE4692500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10726 Orchard Walk Place W. have any available units?
10726 Orchard Walk Place W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10726 Orchard Walk Place W. have?
Some of 10726 Orchard Walk Place W.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10726 Orchard Walk Place W. currently offering any rent specials?
10726 Orchard Walk Place W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10726 Orchard Walk Place W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10726 Orchard Walk Place W. is pet friendly.
Does 10726 Orchard Walk Place W. offer parking?
No, 10726 Orchard Walk Place W. does not offer parking.
Does 10726 Orchard Walk Place W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10726 Orchard Walk Place W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10726 Orchard Walk Place W. have a pool?
Yes, 10726 Orchard Walk Place W. has a pool.
Does 10726 Orchard Walk Place W. have accessible units?
No, 10726 Orchard Walk Place W. does not have accessible units.
Does 10726 Orchard Walk Place W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10726 Orchard Walk Place W. does not have units with dishwashers.
