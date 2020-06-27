Rent Calculator
1066 SORRENTO RD
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:06 PM
1066 SORRENTO RD
1066 Sorrento Road
·
1066 Sorrento Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 1/1 located at The Marco Condos. This unit has a separate dining room, hardwood floors, and private patio. Walking distance to the restaurants and shops in San Marco Square.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1066 SORRENTO RD have any available units?
1066 SORRENTO RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1066 SORRENTO RD have?
Some of 1066 SORRENTO RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1066 SORRENTO RD currently offering any rent specials?
1066 SORRENTO RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 SORRENTO RD pet-friendly?
No, 1066 SORRENTO RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1066 SORRENTO RD offer parking?
No, 1066 SORRENTO RD does not offer parking.
Does 1066 SORRENTO RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1066 SORRENTO RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 SORRENTO RD have a pool?
No, 1066 SORRENTO RD does not have a pool.
Does 1066 SORRENTO RD have accessible units?
No, 1066 SORRENTO RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 SORRENTO RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1066 SORRENTO RD has units with dishwashers.
