10643 Dodd Rd

Amenities
Cute 3/2 Brick Home - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is near the Jacksonville Zoo and Trout River. Perfect, quiet, location for a family to make home.
Features:
- Large Yard
- Brick Construction
- Car Port
- Laundry Room
- 24 Hour Maintenance
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
(RLNE4641687)