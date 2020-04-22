10643 Dodd Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3/2 Brick Home - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is near the Jacksonville Zoo and Trout River. Perfect, quiet, location for a family to make home.



Features:

- Large Yard

- Brick Construction

- Car Port

- Laundry Room

- 24 Hour Maintenance



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



(RLNE4641687)