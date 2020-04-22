All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10643 Dodd Rd

10643 Dodd Road · No Longer Available
Location

10643 Dodd Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3/2 Brick Home - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is near the Jacksonville Zoo and Trout River. Perfect, quiet, location for a family to make home.

Features:
- Large Yard
- Brick Construction
- Car Port
- Laundry Room
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE4641687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10643 Dodd Rd have any available units?
10643 Dodd Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10643 Dodd Rd have?
Some of 10643 Dodd Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10643 Dodd Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10643 Dodd Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10643 Dodd Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10643 Dodd Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10643 Dodd Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10643 Dodd Rd offers parking.
Does 10643 Dodd Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10643 Dodd Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10643 Dodd Rd have a pool?
No, 10643 Dodd Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10643 Dodd Rd have accessible units?
No, 10643 Dodd Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10643 Dodd Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10643 Dodd Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
