All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10578 Haverford Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10578 Haverford Rd
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

10578 Haverford Rd

10578 Haverford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10578 Haverford Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3/2 Home with 1 Car Carport Available on the Northside! - This 3/2 home features central a/c, w/d conn and a 1 car carport. This home has a fenced front and back yard, a large screened in side porch, a very big master bedroom and a fully equipped kitchen with oak cabinets and all appliances.

DIRECTIONS: 95N, L on Dunn, L on Haverford

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5487939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10578 Haverford Rd have any available units?
10578 Haverford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10578 Haverford Rd have?
Some of 10578 Haverford Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10578 Haverford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10578 Haverford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10578 Haverford Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10578 Haverford Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10578 Haverford Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10578 Haverford Rd offers parking.
Does 10578 Haverford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10578 Haverford Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10578 Haverford Rd have a pool?
No, 10578 Haverford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10578 Haverford Rd have accessible units?
No, 10578 Haverford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10578 Haverford Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10578 Haverford Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia