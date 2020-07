Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful, brand new 3/2.5 two story town home. Downstairs is equipped with a formal living room, half bath, eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and rear patio 10x11. Upstairs has a generous master suite and loft area outside of the other two bedrooms and bathroom. There is also a second floor laundry room. Ceramic tile flooring in all wet areas, one car garage, brand new appliances, blinds, washer/dryer, and alarm system, more. Please call today to schedule a showing