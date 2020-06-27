10555 Ashby Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cute newly painted 2 BD / 2 BA home is available now! It includes a large combination living room/ dining room. The inside laundry room and full bath with shower are nearby. An updated kitchen with oak cabinets and necessary appliances is a huge plus! There is a separate family room. In addition, the 2 newly carpeted bedrooms share the hall bath with a tub/shower combo. You will absolutely love the large fenced in yard with covered patio for entertaining. This home will not last long, so schedule your showing today!