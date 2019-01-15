Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

10527 Roundwood Glen Court Available 06/19/20 4/2 in East Hampton in Southside - Great opportunity in the prestigious East Hampton Community in Southside! Property features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a large open floor plan. Home has split bedrooms for maximum privacy, well maintained carpet throughout the home, and a private lot facing a wooded preserve! The master bedrooms has a french door entrance with an on suite bathroom that features double vanities, walk in shower, large garden tub and walk in closet.

The open living area gives a warm flow to the eat in kitchen with all appliances, as well as a formal dining room!



Pets are allowed with Owner approval; Breed and Weight restrictions do apply with a non refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent.



