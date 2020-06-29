All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

10525 Villanova Rd

10525 Villanova Road · No Longer Available
Location

10525 Villanova Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4/2 Available for Immediate Move In on the Northside! - Call this beautiful Northside 4/2 home! Drive up the curved driveway to this mid-century home featuring a large tiled living room with beamed cathedral ceiling, updated equipped kitchen, laundry room, central A/C, and carpet in three of the bedrooms. Fourth bedroom could be a den. The extra large backyard is fenced and features a terraced back patio, great for entertaining, and detached double car garage. Make this beautiful home all yours before spring!

***Special for Immediate Move In! Pay 1/2 the deposit prior to move in and the balance over the first two months of the lease.***

(RLNE5578853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10525 Villanova Rd have any available units?
10525 Villanova Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10525 Villanova Rd have?
Some of 10525 Villanova Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10525 Villanova Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10525 Villanova Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10525 Villanova Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10525 Villanova Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10525 Villanova Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10525 Villanova Rd offers parking.
Does 10525 Villanova Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10525 Villanova Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10525 Villanova Rd have a pool?
No, 10525 Villanova Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10525 Villanova Rd have accessible units?
No, 10525 Villanova Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10525 Villanova Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10525 Villanova Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

