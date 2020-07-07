10517 Ashby Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/675d26f040 ---- 3/2 concrete block, partial wood siding home in Highlands area w/split bedrooms, equipped kitchen, ceiling fans throughout. Central heat and air, washer/dryer hookups, and fenced yard. Pet friendly with approval & fee. Apply online! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connections