Jacksonville, FL
10517 Ashby Rd
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

10517 Ashby Rd

10517 Ashby Road · No Longer Available
Location

10517 Ashby Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/675d26f040 ---- 3/2 concrete block, partial wood siding home in Highlands area w/split bedrooms, equipped kitchen, ceiling fans throughout. Central heat and air, washer/dryer hookups, and fenced yard. Pet friendly with approval & fee. Apply online! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10517 Ashby Rd have any available units?
10517 Ashby Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10517 Ashby Rd have?
Some of 10517 Ashby Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10517 Ashby Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10517 Ashby Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10517 Ashby Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10517 Ashby Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10517 Ashby Rd offer parking?
No, 10517 Ashby Rd does not offer parking.
Does 10517 Ashby Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10517 Ashby Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10517 Ashby Rd have a pool?
No, 10517 Ashby Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10517 Ashby Rd have accessible units?
No, 10517 Ashby Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10517 Ashby Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10517 Ashby Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

