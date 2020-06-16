All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

10514 SUOMI ST

10514 Suomi Street · No Longer Available
Location

10514 Suomi Street, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
NORTHSIDE BUNGALOW FOR RENT. From 5 points, North on I-95, west Dunn Ave, rt at the Biscayne sign, left on Gailwood Cir, right on Suomi. 2 BR, 1BA, LR, DR, remodeled kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), CHA, 1124 sf, sunroom, back porch with W/D hookup, tile floors throughout, large fenced yard. 1 year lease, $950 sec dep, may consider pet w/NRPF, non-smoking, Option for Washer Dryer, may accept Section 8 HUD voucher, Application for rental includes credit check, 2 years rental history and 3 time the amount of rent in income. Call for listing agent. [AV nslb hs] available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10514 SUOMI ST have any available units?
10514 SUOMI ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10514 SUOMI ST have?
Some of 10514 SUOMI ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10514 SUOMI ST currently offering any rent specials?
10514 SUOMI ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10514 SUOMI ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 10514 SUOMI ST is pet friendly.
Does 10514 SUOMI ST offer parking?
No, 10514 SUOMI ST does not offer parking.
Does 10514 SUOMI ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10514 SUOMI ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10514 SUOMI ST have a pool?
No, 10514 SUOMI ST does not have a pool.
Does 10514 SUOMI ST have accessible units?
No, 10514 SUOMI ST does not have accessible units.
Does 10514 SUOMI ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10514 SUOMI ST has units with dishwashers.
