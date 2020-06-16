10514 SUOMI ST

Amenities

NORTHSIDE BUNGALOW FOR RENT. From 5 points, North on I-95, west Dunn Ave, rt at the Biscayne sign, left on Gailwood Cir, right on Suomi. 2 BR, 1BA, LR, DR, remodeled kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), CHA, 1124 sf, sunroom, back porch with W/D hookup, tile floors throughout, large fenced yard. 1 year lease, $950 sec dep, may consider pet w/NRPF, non-smoking, Option for Washer Dryer, may accept Section 8 HUD voucher, Application for rental includes credit check, 2 years rental history and 3 time the amount of rent in income. Call for listing agent. [AV nslb hs] available now